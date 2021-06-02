NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 77-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly trying to lure two young boys into his car last weekend in Brooklyn.
Police took Boris Bargrum into custody Tuesday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Shore Boulevard and Norfolk Street in Manhattan Beach.
Police said Bargrum pulled up in a red car and offered the boys, ages 5 and 7, candy to get inside. The children’s father came over, and the suspect took off.
The boys were not harmed in the incident.