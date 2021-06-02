BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A mystery involving a skull found in New Jersey has been solved.
State park police found the large skull at Island Beach State Park on Monday. They say it washed ashore during the recent storms.
One person on social media guessed the mystery skull belonged to a humpback whale.

We have confirmed that this is the ventral (lower) jaw and skull of a Minke whale. https://t.co/lIISxVAzYW
The state’s Department of Environmental Protection says it’s actually the lower jaw and skull of a minke whale.