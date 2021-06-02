Breaking NewsMTA Officials Say Hackers Breached Its Systems In April, No Danger Posed To The Public
By CBSNewYork Team
BERGENFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says when students return to schools for in-person learning in September, there’s a chance they may not have to wear masks.

“Having said that, we put our guidance out, full thick booklet, in June of last year for what reopening would look like, and we tweaked it a number of times between June and September. I’ll put on my epidemiological hat and say three months from now might as well be five lifetimes in a pandemic, so the answer is absolutely, our minds are open,” he said.

Murphy made the comments during a visit to Bergenfield High School with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

New Jersey is requiring all schools to provide full-time, in-person instruction in September with no remote learning option available.

The state lifted its indoor mask mandate on May 28, meaning fully vaccinated people no longer need to cover their face indoors in most settings. There are some exceptions, however, including schools, health care facilities and public transportation.

