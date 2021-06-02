NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten New York students have been awarded college scholarships just for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.READ MORE: Whale Skull Washes Ashore At New Jersey State Park
“Congratulations to them. They just won a full four-year scholarship, room and board, to any state college or university. That’s the SUNY system, that’s the CUNY system here,” he said. “This is about a $100,000 value.”READ MORE: Bronx Street Co-Named For Late Queen Of Salsa Music, Celia Cruz
The winners are:
- Liam Burke, of Westchester County
- Charlotte D’Agostino, of the Bronx
- Chase French, of Monroe County
- Bai Tang Jiang, of Queens
- Adam Judson, of Albany County
- Hannah Lee, of Nassau County
- Jack Lucchesi, of Ontario County
- Jack McAuliffe, of Clinton County
- Ariana Nasr, of Queens
- Peter Smith, of Onondaga County
The governor says more than 45,000 New Yorkers between ages 12-17 got their first shots after the state announced its free scholarship raffle.MORE NEWS: Lawmakers Fed Up With Mental Illness, Homelessness Intersecting With Attacks On Asian-American Community
Forty more winners will be selected over the next four weeks. Winners will be announced on Wednesdays. Click here for more information.