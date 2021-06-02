Breaking NewsMTA Officials Say Hackers Breached Its Systems In April, No Danger Posed To The Public
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten New York students have been awarded college scholarships just for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“Congratulations to them. They just won a full four-year scholarship, room and board, to any state college or university. That’s the SUNY system, that’s the CUNY system here,” he said. “This is about a $100,000 value.”

The winners are:

  • Liam Burke, of Westchester County
  • Charlotte D’Agostino, of the Bronx
  • Chase French, of Monroe County
  • Bai Tang Jiang, of Queens
  • Adam Judson, of Albany County
  • Hannah Lee, of Nassau County
  • Jack Lucchesi, of Ontario County
  • Jack McAuliffe, of Clinton County
  • Ariana Nasr, of Queens
  • Peter Smith, of Onondaga County

The governor says more than 45,000 New Yorkers between ages 12-17 got their first shots after the state announced its free scholarship raffle.

Forty more winners will be selected over the next four weeks. Winners will be announced on Wednesdays. Click here for more information.

