NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is rolling out new steps to get students vaccinated.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that the city is starting a pilot program to deploy mobile, pop-up vaccination sites inside public schools.

Students age 12-17 are eligible, with parental consent.
Students age 12-17 are eligible, with parental consent.
The program starts Friday with four schools in the Bronx. It will expand to schools across all five boroughs in the coming weeks.

Students will receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Students will receive the Pfizer vaccine.