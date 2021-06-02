PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The city of Paterson schools will soon be seeing more green.
It was selected as one of 10 cities in the nation to bring green spaces to school grounds as part of a national program.
The initiative aims to improve children's health and wellbeing through a green schoolyard plan.
"Research shows that green schoolyards can assist in improving academic performance, improving mental health, improving physical health," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.
The effort will prioritize schools in neighborhoods that lack access to parks and green space.