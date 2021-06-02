NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was stabbed on the subway in Queens on Wednesday.
It happened on board a Manhattan-bound F train at the 21st Street-Queensbridge station in Long Island City.
Police say the 27-year-old was stabbed in the chest after getting into an argument with another man.
The victim is expected to be OK.
The suspect ran off but was later taken into custody.