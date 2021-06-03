NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video released Thursday shows two men on a scooter attacking a 63-year-old bicyclist in Washington Heights.
It happened on Cabrini Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on May 16.
The NYPD said the video shows the men hit the bike with their scooter and kicked the man, who fell to the ground.
The suspects fled the scene.
The victim was treated for cuts and scrapes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.