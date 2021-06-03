CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, New York, New York City, SoHo, Vandalism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The owner of the “Black Wall Street Gallery” in SoHo said vandals struck for the third night in a row.

Video shows some kind of marker was used to deface the gallery’s front entrance Wednesday night.

The gallery’s current exhibition is a tribute to the Tulsa race massacre centennial which was solemnly commemorated Monday, the same day as the first reported vandalism incident.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigation.

A rally at the gallery is planned for 2 p.m.

The owner said the exhibition will be open through Juneteenth, which is June 19.

