By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After some morning showers and downpours moving through, we'll see a brief lull in activity for midday into early afternoon.
A few spotty showers are still possible at that time, along with some peaks of sun.
This will help fuel a second round of showers and t’storms for late afternoon into the evening as a front approaches.
Some may be strong to severe with damaging winds this main threat.
Highs today will be in the mid 70s.
The shower/storm risk continues early tonight before diminishing again after midnight. It’s a mild and noticeably humid night with lows in the 60s.
For Friday, things don’t look quite as active. But with the front still nearby, we stay unsettled with scattered showers and t’storms around. It’s mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
After that, we're heating up!
The weekend looks nice and dry with temps in the 80s and low 90s. Our first heat wave is possible by early next week.