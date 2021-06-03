HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A child fell off a building in Hempstead on Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 4 p.m. at 150 Washington Street.
Police could be seen investigating on the sixth floor balcony and the building’s roof.
It's unclear how the child fell. The child, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to a local hospital.
A witness told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff it appeared the child was coming from a window, but police have not released any details.
Witnesses say the child appeared to be in critical condition and emergency responders were performing CPR.
