NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new initiative to get young adults vaccinated in New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced plans to park vaccination buses outside popular nightlife areas.
“For New Yorkers up to 25, we are gonna meet them where they are, and a lot of times that means meeting them at a nightlife venue, a bar, someplace popular for people to gather, so we’re parking our vaccine buses at popular nightlife destinations,” he said.
The mayor says the vaccine buses have already made appearances in Bushwick, Astoria and the Lower East Side.
Thursday and Friday, they will be parked at locations in Downtown Brooklyn and the West Village.