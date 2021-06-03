COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A driver with a phony passenger in his car was ticketed for using the Long Island Expressway’s high-occupancy vehicle lane.
Suffolk County police said a highway patrol officer became suspicious after spotting the 2017 Nissan sedan near Exit 52 in Commack just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The officer pulled the car over and saw a mask was attached to the front passenger seat headrest.
The driver, 20-year-old Justin Kunis from Lake Grove, was issued a summons for the HOV lane violation.