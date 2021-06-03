CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police arrested a man accused of raping a woman in a wooded area of Coram.
Jesse Diaz, 29, of Shirley, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on rape and strangulation charges.
According to police, Diaz allegedly attacked and raped a woman on a trail near Route 112 and Skips Road on May 27.
The woman was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
All calls will be kept confidential.