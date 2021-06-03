SCARSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Bloomington, Indiana, say they are still searching for Lauren Spierer, a college student from Scarsdale who went missing 10 years ago Thursday.
Spierer was 20 years old when she was last seen early in the morning of June 3, 2011.
The Indiana University student was heading back to her apartment after a night out with friends but never made it home.
"Many times we are asked if Lauren's case is listed as a cold case. The answer to that is an unequivocal no," Bloominton Police Chief Michael Diekhoff said. "That has never been the case regarding Lauren and there has always been something to follow up on. In the last three to four years, for example, investigators have executed at least 10 search warrants and received approximately 800 tips."
Bloomington Police say they continue to work closely with the FBI on the investigation.