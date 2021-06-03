By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Expect showers to gather overnight and bring waves of wet weather through Friday afternoon.
Rain is forecast around sunrise and sunset with embedded downpours and a severe threat by the afternoon. Don't expect much sun.
Friday, clouds are with us and the storm risk is not done just yet.
After we get through this… we get into a full-on summer pattern. A heat wave is possible by early next week, and mainly dry weather. Hit the beach!
Have a good one.