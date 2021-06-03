CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, New York, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City set a record for the lowest level of COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the positivity rate is now 0.81% and still on the decline.

COVID cases are down 95% since January.

COVID VACCINE

The mayor says it’s due to the COVID vaccine. New York City has administered nearly 8.4 million doses.

CBSNewYork Team