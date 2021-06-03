NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City set a record for the lowest level of COVID since the start of the pandemic.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the positivity rate is now 0.81% and still on the decline.
COVID cases are down 95% since January.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The mayor says it’s due to the COVID vaccine. New York City has administered nearly 8.4 million doses.