NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

The NYPD said the incident appears to be a home invasion gone wrong, adding the person who was trying to break into an apartment was killed. The Williamsburg crime scene remains very active.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman has learned that around 3:15 p.m. police were called to an apartment building on Broadway near Bartlett Street for reports of three people shot inside.

Police said a man tried to break into an apartment, he had a gun, and so did the two people inside the apartment

It is unclear who opened fire first, but the intruder was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was inside the apartment was shot in the torso. He is in critical condition at a local hospital, and a woman who was inside the apartment was shot in the arm. She was also rushed to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests. They were still conducting interviews, looking for witnesses and surveillance video, and trying to figure out what exactly happened.

