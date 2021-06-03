POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The boardwalk at Point Pleasant Beach was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon while police investigated a bomb threat.
All stores were also evacuated.
Investigators say an employee at one store received the threat over the phone.
Several bomb-sniffing dogs were called in to search.
The area reopened around 4 p.m. after officers determined it was safe.
Detectives are now looking into the source of the threat.