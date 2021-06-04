NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A second woman has come forward accusing Democratic mayoral contender Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, it’s a disclosure that could have serious repercussions in the Democratic mayoral primary.

A woman who worked as a waitress and a bartender at an Upper West Side bar cofounded by Scott Stringer says he subjected her to unwanted sexual advances.

Five weeks ago, Stringer’s once-promising mayoral campaign was rocked by charges made by a campaign volunteer that he sexually harassed her.

“Scott Stringer repeatedly groped me, put his hands on my thighs, between my legs and demanded to know why I wouldn’t have sex with him. He kept saying ‘Why won’t you **** me? Why won’t you **** me?'” Jean Kim said.

Now another woman has come forward. Teresa Logan told the New York Times that it happened when she worked at his bar, Uptown Local, in 1992, when she was 18 and he was 32.

She alleged that “he groped her as she carried trays, making unwanted sexual advances, including kissing and groping outside the workplace at least twice, and treating her in a manner that often made her uncomfortable,” the Times reported.

Through a spokesman, Stringer issued a statement saying “While I do not remember Ms. Logan, if I ever did anything to make her uncomfortable, I am sorry.”

The charges are very similar to the allegations made by Kim that led to left-wing supporters to withdraw their endorsements in the Democratic mayoral primary. Logan was reportedly connected to the New York Times by Kim’s lawyer, Patricia Pastor.

Stringer claims the incidents with Kim never happened, implying his political opponents were behind her coming forward.

“I don’t really want to speculate on those motivations… but people should take a look at, you know she has a lot of commonality with people who oppose me politically,” Stringer previously said.

Logan did not return Kramer’s calls seeking comment.

Kramer asked Stringer’s spokesman would force him to drop out of the campaign. The answer was a flat “no.”: