NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released surveillance video of a suspect accused of smearing white paint across the front window of the Black Wall Street Gallery in SoHo.

It happened early Monday morning, but the gallery has been vandalized twice since then.

On Tuesday, the letters “ED,” “HR,” and “LL” were found scrawled on the window.

On Wednesday night, the words, “ETC REAL ART” and an unknown stick figure were drawn on the window in black marker.

The gallery features work by Black artists commemorating the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“I’m neither shocked nor surprised that merely three days after opening on 26 Mercer Street in celebration of our ancestors that we would find a literal white washing of Black Wall Street on our front window,” Dr. Ricco Wright, who owns the gallery, said at a rally following the latest incident.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating. They say no other businesses on the street reported vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.