By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Skies stay mostly cloudy today and some lingering showers/t’storms will move through, especially heading into the afternoon.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Caught On Camera Vandalizing Black Wall Street Gallery
It won’t be as organized as yesterday evening, and the severe risk is much lower. Highs will be near normal, in the upper 70s and you’ll be feeling the humidity.
As the front moves through and dissipates tonight, an early scattered shower or storm gives way to clearing overnight. It’s mild with lows in the 60s.
Expect a pattern shift heading into the weekend, with hot and dry weather taking over.READ MORE: New York City Health Officials Send COVID Vaccine Buses To Schools For 'NYC Youth VAX Week' Initiative
Saturday sees temps in the upper 80s and low 90s, and it’s even hotter on Sunday.
It looks like the 90s hang on at least through the middle of next week with a decent shot at our first heat wave of the season.
MORE NEWS: After More Than A Year, The Show Must Go On: More Broadway Shows Announce Plans To Resume Performances
Looking like a nice beach weekend!