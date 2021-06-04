NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new ride-share company in New York City.
The Drivers Cooperative is a driver-owned service.
Friday in the Bronx, drivers picked up their certificates showing their share of the company, which boasts 2,500 drivers.
Some say they're making more money than driving for Uber and Lyft, and they'll get to keep most of the fare.
“And I’m so proud to be a driver of this company, and I’ve already done four rides and I’m so happy, I have no words to say,” one driver said.
"One share for each member and that basically gives members voting rights," founder Ken Lewis said. "And it also allows them to share in the profits if you have profits at the end of the year."
Customers can visit drivers.coop for more information and to download the app.