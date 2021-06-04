CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Hempstead man has been indicted for the deadly April shooting at a Long Island grocery store where he worked.

Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, 31, is charged with second degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

The April 20th shooting at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead killed 49-year-old store manager Ray Wishropp and left two other workers wounded.

Wilson, who is also facing weapons charges, is being held without bail.

He’s due back in court July 7.

