HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Hempstead man has been indicted for the deadly April shooting at a Long Island grocery store where he worked.
Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, 31, is charged with second degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.
The April 20th shooting at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead killed 49-year-old store manager Ray Wishropp and left two other workers wounded.
Wilson, who is also facing weapons charges, is being held without bail.
He’s due back in court July 7.