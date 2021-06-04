NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were stabbed at a Harlem subway station Thursday night.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the 110th Street station at Lenox Avenue.
Citizen video shows one of the victims holding his wounded arm.
Police said it happened after a dispute, possibly involving someone who was asking to be swiped through the turnstile.
The suspect fled the scene. Both victims are expected to be OK.