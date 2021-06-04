CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Harlem, Local TV, New York, New York City, Stabbing, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were stabbed at a Harlem subway station Thursday night.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the 110th Street station at Lenox Avenue.

READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Caught On Camera Vandalizing Black Wall Street Gallery

Citizen video shows one of the victims holding his wounded arm.

READ MORE: New York City Health Officials Send COVID Vaccine Buses To Schools For 'NYC Youth VAX Week' Initiative

Police said it happened after a dispute, possibly involving someone who was asking to be swiped through the turnstile.

MORE NEWS: After More Than A Year, The Show Must Go On: More Broadway Shows Announce Plans To Resume Performances

The suspect fled the scene. Both victims are expected to be OK.

CBSNewYork Team