NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new song and video were just released this week in the wake of rising violence against Asian Americans.

Theater performers from all over raised their voice, encouraging everyone to help stop hate.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu explains, Alan Muraoka is best known as Mr. Hooper on Sesame Street. But in his real neighborhood, Hell’s Kitchen, attacks against Asian Americans are hitting very close to home.

“A couple of the things, the attacks have happened literally within two blocks of my house in a very, very diverse and progressive area,” he said.

So he, along with composer Adam Gwon, and more than 30 Broadway and off-Broadway performers created a music video and the song “I Am Here.”

Hsu got a chance to talk with 11-year-old Kylie Kuioka.

“The message of this video is very very powerful and strong, and I would love to continue celebrating and being a positive voice for the AAPI community,” she said.

The video addresses Asian American history and the struggles and injustices often not taught in the classroom.

“We’re all part of the same family, and when members of that family come under attack, you step up and support them,” Gwon said.

The artists are also hoping people will donate to the nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice and help spread the word of hope.