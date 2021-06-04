HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey teen continues to impress at the U.S. Women’s Open.
Seventeen-year-old Holmdel native Megha Ganne was tied for the lead at 4-under after the first round Thursday.READ MORE: NYPD Looking For Suspect After 2 Men Stabbed At Harlem Subway Station
She’s the first amateur in 15 years to share the lead after any round.READ MORE: National Gun Violence Awareness Day Draws Special Attention As Gun Violence Continues To Rise In New York City
Now, the high school junior is a stroke back after Friday’s even par second round.MORE NEWS: FBI Investigating Reported Attempted Hijacking On Delta Flight From LAX; Man In Custody
She even got a shout-out from Gov. Phil Murphy, who tweeted Friday, “Megha — all of New Jersey is behind you as you continue to dominate the leaderboard!”