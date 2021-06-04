CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey teen continues to impress at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Seventeen-year-old Holmdel native Megha Ganne was tied for the lead at 4-under after the first round Thursday.

She’s the first amateur in 15 years to share the lead after any round.

Now, the high school junior is a stroke back after Friday’s even par second round.

She even got a shout-out from Gov. Phil Murphy, who tweeted Friday, “Megha — all of New Jersey is behind you as you continue to dominate the leaderboard!”

