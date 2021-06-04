NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s youngest daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo came out as bisexual Friday.
In an Instagram post, the 23-year-old Brown University graduate opened up about her sexuality in honor of Pride Month.
She shared two images of herself, one posing a “gay for you” baseball cap and another featuring the rainbow Pride and pansexual flags in the background.
Her caption reads in part "Today I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me… I stand with a helping hand outreached to those finding their way."
The governor has not commented on the post.