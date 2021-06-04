CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNew York ) – New York state is no longer requiring mask use in schools.

The Cuomo administration says local districts should decide whether face coverings are necessary, although continued mask use is strongly encouraged for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated.

New York City’s public schools will continue its mandatory mask policy.

