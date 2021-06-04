NEW YORK (CBSNew York ) – New York state is no longer requiring mask use in schools.
The Cuomo administration says local districts should decide whether face coverings are necessary, although continued mask use is strongly encouraged for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated.
New York City’s public schools will continue its mandatory mask policy.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here