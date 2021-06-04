By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi there!READ MORE: NYPD: 1 Dead In Williamsburg Triple Shooting
Keep the umbrellas handy today! We can expect some leftover precip and even an embedded thunderstorm is possible as the front exits. Temps remain OK, around normal in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We can most definitely expect humid conditions too.
We need to get through Friday and then a major pattern shift will take over. Hot and dry conditions take over through much of next week.READ MORE: Over 100 Cats Found Living In Unsafe Conditions At New Jersey Home
We’re talking the potential for 90s starting Sunday (best bet inland) and possibly lasting through Wednesday or Thursday.Black Wall Street Gallery In SoHo Vandalized Again, Owner Calls For Greater Police Presence
Again, don’t forget the umbrella tomorrow or the sunscreen over the next week!