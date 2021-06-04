NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A proud gay dad from Brooklyn is going viral on social media as he and his three kids keep people laughing with their funny videos. WCBS-TV reporter Cindy Hsu doesn’t usually play on the job, but with this family, she couldn’t help it.

All you have to do is watch their hilarious videos on TikTok with their dad, Jose Rolon. “It’s really fun and cool to do,” 7-year-old London said.

London, her twin sister, Lilah, and their 8-year-old brother, Avery, started making the videos with their dad after COVID started, oftentimes about everyday life. “Despite us being an LGBTQ family, a Latinx family, even if you didn’t fit the mold of either of those things, I think a lot of parents just found it really relatable,” Rolon said.

The family has more than a quarter million followers on social media and can be found at NYCGayDad. They often hear from parents who appreciate the messages in the videos about compassion and empathy.

“‘Wow. My son is struggling, but you are able to show me what’s possible,’ or ‘I can show my son what is possible for his life,'” Rolon said.

The family has also suffered great loss. In 2013, Rolon’s husband, Tim, died of a heart attack in his sleep. Their son, Avery, was a baby, and the couple’s surrogate was 11 weeks pregnant with their twins, Lilah and London, so Rolon became a single father of three. “It doesn’t matter what your family make-up is. I think you can look at our family and realize that our family is no different from yours. We just might be a little bit more colorful,” he said.

“We have cool uncles,” Avery said.

You can always check them out in the videos.

“They say it takes a village. It takes a city, it takes a planet for all of us to raise our children together to support one another,” Rolon said.

The kids say the videos will put a smile on your face. “Well, maybe when it’s rainy and they can’t go outside, maybe they feel like happy and joyful,” Lilah said.