NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the men they say were behind a robbery and carjacking attempt in Washington Heights.

It happened on May 13 at 11:30 p.m. at Saint Nicholas Avenue near 163rd Street. Police say a man was getting into his double-parked Range Rover when two men hopped out of a dark colored SUV and pulled out guns. One of the suspects pistol-whipped the victim. They stole his necklace and iPhone, worth a combined total of nearly $3,000.

The driver of the dark SUV drove off, and both robbery suspects started running away. At 162nd Street, police say one of the gunmen tried to carjack a 2020 black Jeep SUV, firing a shot through the passenger door and then climbing in. The driver of that Jeep hopped out and thankfully wasn’t injured. The gunman then tried to drive away in the Jeep, but was unable to get it moving. He ran off on foot.

The victim who was pistol whipped and robbed suffered cuts to his face and head and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.