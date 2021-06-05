ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Eager fans will return to Belmont Park Saturday for the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes.

Attendance will be limited and restrictions will be in place, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

Last year, Belmont Park was empty. But 11,000-12,000 people will be there Saturday to watch the horses race.

BELMONT STAKES 2021 PREVIEW: Can Rombauer Repeat Against A Tough Field?

It’s a significant benchmark for Long Island’s recovery. Restaurants, cafes and other main street merchants are banking on a spike in business.

“This is a big weekend, not just in celebration of the Stakes, but commerce here in the area. We are sold out this weekend and have a waiting list and that hasn’t happened in a very long time,” said J. Grady Colin, the Garden City Hotel’s general manager.

Tourists are coming to the iconic track from all over with their dollars.

“I feel really great because this is actually the first time I’ve actually left Pennsylvania since the beginning of 2020, so hooray!” said tourist Angela Montoni.

“I mean, I came from North Carolina. This is the first race I’ve been to since COVID,” said Rebecca Montaldo, who traveled from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“The fact that we can go and have fun, and watch the horses, and talk and socialize, and eat and drink and all of that stuff, semi-normally feels wonderful,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Normally, the Belmont attracts about 90,000 fans, more if there’s a triple crown in play. This year, just 11,000-12,000 will be allowed in. They’ll sit in vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, with tickets purchased in advance. The LIRR is adding trains.

And don’t forget your fascinator.

“More fascinators than hats. What we are seeing is a lot of color. People are ordering color to celebrate,” said milliner Christine Moore.

The 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes is scheduled for Saturday, June 5 at 6:49 p.m. ET at Belmont Park.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.