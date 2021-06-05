NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released images of a man wanted in connection to a stabbing the Bronx.
It happened outside a residential building near Jerome Avenue and West 192nd Street around 6 p.m. on May 25.
According to police, the suspect approached a 41-year-old man and the two got into a verbal argument, which escalated.
The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the torso before leaving the scene, police said.
EMS responded and took the victim to the hospital where he was treated and released.
Police said the man they are looking for is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, a blue baseball cap and sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.