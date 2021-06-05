NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for two women wanted after a man was allegedly attacked with pepper spray and robbed in Brooklyn.
It happened at the corner of Chester Street and Riverdale Avenue around 6 p.m. on May 11, police said.
According to police, two women approached a 62-year-old man, pushed, kicked and pepper sprayed him, then stole $2,000 from him.
The man was taken to the hospital and treated for cuts to his face and swelling, police said. He was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.