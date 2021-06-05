By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The heat is on this weekend! After a stormy finish yesterday, it'll be a sunny and hot weekend. Expect temps to reach the low 90s for most this afternoon.
If you’re looking for relief, head to the beaches!
The Jersey Shore will top out in the 80s today, while some of the beaches along the south shore of Long Island may stay in the 70s thanks to the still relatively cold ocean water.
Both the UV index and rip current risk are high today, so you'll want to keep that in mind to stay safe. Wherever you're headed… beaches, mountains, city… take the shades!
Sunday will be a near repeat, if not a couple degrees hotter. If we squeeze out a third on Monday, it’ll make it our first heat wave of the season.
Some pop-up t'storms return to the picture next week… typical summer-like forecast.
Have a great weekend and stay cool!