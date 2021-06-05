By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hot, hot, hot! It was a gorgeous late spring Saturday across the area with abundant sunshine and the heat turned up… a far cry from last weekend's rain and record cold!
Expect clear skies through the night and it’ll stay warm and muggy with temps in NYC bottoming out in the low 70s, with 60s for the ‘burbs.
Tomorrow will be another hot one, with even higher heat expected… some spots will soar into the mid 90s under sunny skies!
It’ll be a hot start to the work week but there is a risk for some pop-up storms Monday afternoon due to a hot & muggy day near 90 degrees.
Have a great night!