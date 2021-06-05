FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews continued to battle a blaze at a Fort Lee apartment building into the night Saturday.
It started around 3:30 p.m. at a building on Hudson Terrace and Myrtle Avenue near the Palisades Interstate Parkway.READ MORE: New York City Planning Huge Concert In Central Park This August
Video shows firefighters rescuing at least one person from several floors up. Intense flames could be seen coming out of windows and thick black smoke poured from the building.
Crews were still working to put out flames around 9 p.m.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Girl Wounded In Bronx Double Shooting
Residents have been warned to avoid the area, and people living nearby can expect power outages into the night.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and it’s unclear if there are any injuries.MORE NEWS: Community On Edge As Search Continues For Midtown Attempted Rape Suspect: 'I'm Not Feeling Safe Around Here'
UPDATE: Raging Fire At Fort Lee, NJ Apartment Building Under Investigation