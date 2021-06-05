CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A family friend confirms a woman seriously hurt in a hit-and-run on the Upper West Side on Friday night is well-known actress Lisa Banes.

The 65-year-old from Los Angeles was in the city to take part in a production by the Manhattan Theater Club.

Banes has been in dozens of TV shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” and “A Cure for Wellness.”

She was crossing Amsterdam Avenue at 64th Street when police say she was struck by someone on a motorized scooter.

Banes suffered head trauma.

Police are still looking for the scooter operator.

