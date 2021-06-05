NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New body camera video shows Newark police officers being attacked during an arrest.
It happened Tuesday on Cypress Street.
Police say they were attempting to stop a man suspected of gun possession when two of the suspect's brothers interfered and a struggle ensued.
Two officers suffered minor injuries. Four men ended up getting arrested.
In a statement, Newark’s public safety director said in part, “In today’s climate, where similarly minor incidents have resulted in unpredictable outcomes, our officers ensured that not one of the civilians involved was injured, and that is highly commendable.”