NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was critically injured after being hit by a scooter on the Upper West Side on Friday.
It happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and 64th Street.
According to police, the person operating the scooter ran a red light, hit the woman and then took off.
The victim, a 65-year-old tourist from Los Angeles, suffered serious head head trauma, police said.
She was rushed to the hospital.