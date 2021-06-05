CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Hit-and-Run, Local TV, New York, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was critically injured after being hit by a scooter on the Upper West Side on Friday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and 64th Street.

READ MORE: Road To Reopening: At Least 11,000 Fans Expected At 153rd Belmont Stakes

According to police, the person operating the scooter ran a red light, hit the woman and then took off.

READ MORE: CBS2 Weather Headlines: The Heat Is On! Sunny And Dry, Low 90s Saturday; More Of The Same Sunday

The victim, a 65-year-old tourist from Los Angeles, suffered serious head head trauma, police said.

MORE NEWS: National Gun Violence Awareness Day Draws Special Attention As Gun Violence Continues To Rise In New York City

She was rushed to the hospital.

CBSNewYork Team