NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men who operate a carnival business in New York are accused of stealing a trailer containing amusement attractions.
Fairfield Police say 52-year-old William Penn, of Staten Island, and 46-year-old George Smith, of East Meadow, made plans to steal the trailer from Funtime Services in Fairfield, New Jersey, earlier this year.READ MORE: New York City Planning Huge Concert In Central Park This August
Penn and a juvenile allegedly traveled to the business on April 12 and stole an enclosed trailer. Inside the trailer were a number of inflatable amusements and a water pistol carnival game.
Police say the trailer and its contents are worth about $192,000.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Girl Wounded In Bronx Double Shooting
Penn then allegedly towed the trailer to New York City.
The trailer was found in a parking lot in Oceanside on April 30 and eventually returned to its owner.
Police say Penn and Smith turned themselves in to police on June 2.MORE NEWS: Community On Edge As Search Continues For Midtown Attempted Rape Suspect: 'I'm Not Feeling Safe Around Here'
Penn and Smith have been charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft.