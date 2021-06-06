By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
You know the forecast… hot, hot, hot!
Expect this afternoon to be very similar to yesterday with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 90s. In fact, some spots will likely be a few degrees hotter today.
Again, some relief can be found at the beaches… but even there, it’s well into the 80s. Also, you’ll want to take some precautions today. The rip current risk is moderate to high along with south shore of Long Island.
An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for today due to ground level ozone… it'll be unhealthy for sensitive groups. And remember the sunscreen! The UV index is high with a burn time of just 15 minutes or less.
It’s another quiet, but very muggy night. Temps will only fall into the mid 70s in the city and 60s for the suburbs.
You’ll also notice the humidity ticking up over the next couple of days. So while the actual high may be lower, it’ll feel worse.
Monday is another hot day with temps around 90 degrees. There's about a 20% risk of some pop-up t'storms in the afternoon, mainly inland. A better chance moves in for Tuesday before we start cooling down for late week.
Have a good one!