EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY and NYPD took to the gridiron Sunday for their annual football game.

In addition to a year’s worth of bragging rights, common ground was found in the form of charity, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

For the last 48 years, the Bravest and Finest have gone head to head on the football field for the annual “Fun City Bowl.”

The NYPD, wearing black and gold, and the FDNY, in red white and blue, took over MetLife Stadium, vying for bragging rights.

“It’s friendly competition when the game starts. It won’t look like it, but it is,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

“It’s a great rivalry. All 365 days a year we’ve worked together on the streets. We protect New Yorkers. But today, once they step onto that field, it’s no holds barred,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

“One of New York’s greatest assets will win this game,” Nigro said.

The reality is, everyone wins.

This year, the annual charity game benefited the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The organization has been helping the families of first responders since the Sept. 11th attacks. The 20th anniversary of 9/11 was commemorated at Sunday’s game.

“I was at the ground zero pools last week, and you walk around and it hits you and you read the names — friends of yours. Both these agencies suffered greatly, and continue to with a lot of people sick. So the work of the foundation today is just a beautiful thing, coming together with this game to raise some money,” Shea said.

“We’re here to honor them, to salute them, to salute the children of first responders and to say thank you and celebrate them today,” said Jillian Crane of the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation chorus sang the national anthem, followed by a fly over by the NYPD Aviation Unit.

Then, it was game on. The NYPD proved to be tough to beat, but in the end the FDNY walked away with the hardware thanks to a 20-14 victory.