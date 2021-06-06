By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks! It’s a steamy start to the day with morning temperatures in NYC very close to the average daily high!READ MORE: New York City Planning Huge Concert In Central Park This August
Expect nothin’ but sunshine today as high pressure remains firmly in control, and temps will once again soar into the upper 80s and low 90s.12-Year-Old Girl Wounded In Bronx Double Shooting
Conditions will be steamy once again on Monday with temps right around 90, but there will be added clouds and humidity. As a result, there will be a chance for pop-up showers and storms tomorrow afternoon.
The better chance for showers and storms will be Tuesday. While not quite as hot, it’ll be even more muggy and an approaching disturbance will help spark some stormy weather.Community On Edge As Search Continues For Midtown Attempted Rape Suspect: 'I'm Not Feeling Safe Around Here'
Conditions look to improve by Thursday morning with drier air settling in for the end of the week with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.