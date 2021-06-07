NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on Monday for the suspect who shot and killed an innocent 10-year-old boy in Queens.

Monday afternoon, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea visited the heartbroken family.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, Justin Wallace loved cars and music. He was described as charming and intelligent.

Police are searching for his killer.

Birthday balloons sway in the breeze at a small memorial for Justin, who would have turned 11 Tuesday. Instead of celebrating, his family is planning his funeral. He’s one of the latest victims of gun violence in New York City.

“It’s a beautiful day and it should be a day that their son is out here playing and I can’t imagine the pain that they’re going through,” Shea said.

Shea and members of the NYPD visited Justin’s heartbroken parents in the Rockaways Monday afternoon.

“Let the family know we’re praying for them, we support them, but what can you say to a family who lost their 10-year-old child to tragic, senseless gun violence?” said NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey Maddrey.

Police released surveillance video of the gunman firing repeatedly around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Justin’s dad told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon they were at his sister’s house for a barbecue on Beach 45th Street. They were getting ready to head home nearby when shots rang out. His nephew Kyle was hit in the shoulder and injured.

Justin, about to graduate fifth grade, was fatally shot in the stomach.

“The pain that I am feeling right now, I can’t – I have to live with this for the rest of my life,” said Justin’s father Albert Wallace.

Police sources say the motive for the shooting was an ongoing argument between neighbors over shared driveway space, and Justin was an unintended target, shot while standing inside near the front door.

His precious face is now another tied to tragedy, and the spike in city shootings.

“The perp, whoever you are, turn yourself in. If you know who this person is and you’re from our community, you should turn him in,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

“We can’t lose any more children. Our babies out here dying. We have to come together as a city and deal with this,” Maddrey said.

Justin is survived by his mom, dad and his older sister.

There’s a $10,000 reward in this case. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.