NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching the suspects behind a shooting that injured two people, including a 12-year-old girl, in the Bronx.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday on Wythe Place in the Mount Eden section.READ MORE: Long Island School District Makes Face Masks Optional, Despite Conflicting State Guidance
Police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, and the little girl was hit in the ankle. She was not the intended target.READ MORE: Washington Square Park Curfew Confusion Continues After Saturday's Arrests
Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Active Investigation Underway At Scene Of Police-Involved Shooting In Bayonne
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.