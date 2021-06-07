MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A shooting left one high school student dead and another wounded Sunday in Maplewood, New Jersey.
The Essex County prosecutor’s office said police were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. to Underhill Field on Garfield Place.READ MORE: AMBER Alert Issued For 9-Month-Old Mi Angel Gaines, Allegedly Taken By Antonio Armstrong In Harlem
According to authorities, officers found 18-year-old Moussa Fofana shot death and a second male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
CBS2 has learned Fofana was an 11th grader at Columbia High School.READ MORE: After More Than A Year, The Show Must Go On: More Broadway Shows Announce Plans To Resume Performances
The circumstances leading up to his death remain under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made and there’s no word on a suspect.
A school email sent to parents referred to “a few of the students being in a horrible situation last night at Underhill Field.”
Because the field is close to an elementary school and it is an active investigation, outdoor activities were canceled at the school Monday. Grief counselors were also on hand for students district wide.MORE NEWS: Community On Edge As Search Continues For Midtown Attempted Rape Suspect: 'I'm Not Feeling Safe Around Here'
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.