NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the person who shot a 29-year-old man and a 10-year-old child, killing the boy just days before his birthday.

The shooting happened on Saturday night in Far Rockaway, Queens.

The little boy’s father spoke exclusively with CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: Do you know this guy? On 6/5/21 at approx 9:33 PM, in front of 342 Beach 45 St in Queens, the suspect fired numerous rounds, striking a 29-year-old male & killing a 10-year-old boy. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/cxp13hqEjI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 6, 2021

Police were on the scene throughout the day Sunday. The child’s father, who was in disbelief, said he was at his sister’s house when the gunfire erupted. He said he believes his nephew was the target, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

Police said the gunman fired off more than half a dozen rounds at a home on Beach 45th Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

One of those bullets struck 29-year-old Kyle Forrester in the shoulder.

Another hit his cousin, 10-year-old Justin Wallace, in the stomach as he stood inside by the door.

BREAKING: I just spoke to the father of Justin Wallace, the 10 year old boy who was shot and killed in Far Rockaway, Queens yesterday evening. He was killed 2 days before his 11th birthday @CBSNewYork #shooting #nyc @NYPDnews here’s a picture of the beautiful young man pic.twitter.com/qYTTNiTYjp — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) June 6, 2021

“The pain that I am feeling right now I can’t … I have to live with this for the rest of my life,” despondent Albert Wallace said. “He’s too young to die. He has life to live!”

Blood stains were still visible on Albert Wallace’s shirt. He said he was in another room when he heard all the noise and ran to see what it was.

“I see my nephew on the ground bleeding. Then I turn around and say, ‘Where’s my son?'” Albert Wallace said.

Then he saw Justin.

“Laying down, curled up,” he said. “All I could hear from my son as I turn him … huhhhhh … Then I said oh my God. I started to tap him. I said, ‘Wake up. Don’t sleep,'” he said.

Neighbors said they heard the shots, but at first thought they were just firecrackers. That is, until they saw first responders.

“He wasn’t responsive. They were giving him CPR. It was very emotional to watch that,” said Anthony Woods. “It was a lot of people, but the cops were pushing everybody off the scene.”

“Whole night I did not sleep. Just thinking about that little boy. I was praying, ‘God, please save him,'” another neighbor said.

But sadly, he could not be saved.

“I tell the doctors, ‘Go back in and pump his chest more. Pump, pump it, because he’s too young for that,'” Albert Wallace said.

“He’s charming, caring. He’s so intelligent, bright. You know what he loved? Cars. Any car,” he added.

Here’s a photo of 29 year old Kyle Forrester, Justin’s older cousin. Police say he was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive @CBSNewYork #shooting #nyc @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/ke8oDxQaK7 — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) June 6, 2021

Earlier Saturday, Albert Wallace and his son were at the beach. They then went to his sister’s house for a barbecue and were about to leave when the shooting began.

“I was almost out the door going home with my son and my sister called me back,” Albert Wallace said.

Police released more video of the person they’re looking for and also of a blue car. Albert Wallace said he believes the shooting was motivated by a longstanding dispute between his nephew and a neighbor.

Justin’s father says he was at his aunt’s house for a bbq with family when the shooting happened. He was about to leave and standing by the front door when shots were fired into the house. Justin and his cousin, 29 year old Kyle Forrester, were shot. @CBSNewYork #nyc #shooting pic.twitter.com/vF0NHUvO9N — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) June 6, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio, along with other officials, met with Wallace’s family Sunday night.

The mayor said more gun control laws are necessary.

“We need help form Washington, Albany, but it’s also going to take work from NYPD and community,” de Blasio said.

Now, Justin Wallace, just shy of his 11th birthday Tuesday, has become the latest victim of gun violence in New York City.

“Something inside here … he not gonna leave me,” Albert Wallace said.

And a father who said he never went anywhere without his son, will now have to try and find a way forward without him by his side.

Forrester is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS2 and CBSNewYork.com for updates. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.