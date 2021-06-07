NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 9-month-old girl.
They say Mi Angel Gaines was allegedly taken by Antonio Armstrong on Frederick Douglass Boulevard near 131st Street in Harlem early Monday morning.
Authorities say they believe the girl may be in immediate danger.
Mi Angel Gaines was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie.
Armstrong, who is 5'10" and about 200 pounds, has a tattoo on his neck of a microphone.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.